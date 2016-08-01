Aug 1 Attendo Publ Ab :

* Says Christoffer Zilliacus has informed chairman of board that he resigns from his position in Attendo's board of directors

* Christoffer Zilliacus is a Director at IK Investment Partners and has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2013, at first as a deputy member and from 2015 as a regular board member

* Says the reason behind Zilliacus' resignation is time constraints