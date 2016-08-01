UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 1 Burberry Group Plc
* Acquired remaining 15% economic interest in its china business held by sparkle roll holdings limited, a non-group company.
* Transaction, at a cost of £54m, now gives burberry 100% economic interest in group's business in china. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources