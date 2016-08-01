BRIEF-IMF Bentham to fund class action against Spotless Group
* Proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Spotless Group ACN 154 229 562 against Spotless
Aug 1 Nedbank Group Ltd :
* Guidance for organic growth in diluted headline earnings per share for 2016 remains unchanged
* Says expectations earlier in year of an economic recovery and interest rate normalisation in US have softened
* Says UK's vote to leave EU has triggered increased volatility across markets and added further uncertainty in UK and Eurozone
* Expects positive diluted HEPS growth, but to be lower than achieved in 2015, below medium-to-long-term target of consumer price index plus GDP growth plus 5 pct
* Hy headline earnings growth of 2,0 pct - excluding ETI, headline earnings growth was 20,1 pct
* HY diluted headline earnings per share increased 1,6 pct to 1 119 cents - excluding ETI, diluted headline earnings per share grew 19,7 pct
* Says H1 basel III common-equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio improved to 11,6 pct
* Says return on equity (excluding goodwill) of 15,7 pct and 18,4 pct, excluding eti
* Interim dividend per share up 6,1 pct to 570 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Bank's total capital ratio has decreased to 12.2 pct as at November 2016 from 12.3 pct as at August 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
