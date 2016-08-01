UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 1 Melia Hotels International SA :
* H1 net profit 45.2 million euros ($50.5 million) versus 20.3 million euros year ago
* H1 net sales 856.3 million euros versus 860.1 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 136.7 million euros versus 165.8 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8956 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources