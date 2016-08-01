BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Aug 1 SM Energy Co
* SM Energy announces sales agreements on two divestiture packages with proceeds totaling $172.5 million
* Property sales make-up majority of non-core asset sales anticipated during 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru