Aug 1 Transocean Ltd

* Transocean partners common unitholders to receive 1.1427 shares of transocean per transocean partners unit in an all equity transaction

* Following completion of transaction, transocean partners will be 100% owned by transocean ltd

* Will have indirectly acquired 51% interests in the discoverer inspiration, the discoverer clear leader and the development driller iii

* Transocean ltd. Agrees to acquire transocean partners llc

* Transaction is expected to generally be non-taxable to transocean partners common unitholders

* Transocean partners' minimum quarterly distribution of $0.3625 per unit for q3 of 2016 is expected to be paid in q4 of 2016

* Transocean has already committed to voting its approximately 21.3 million common units in favor of merger