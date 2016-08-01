Aug 1 Transocean Ltd
* Transocean partners common unitholders to receive 1.1427
shares of transocean per transocean partners unit in an all
equity transaction
* Following completion of transaction, transocean partners
will be 100% owned by transocean ltd
* Will have indirectly acquired 51% interests in the
discoverer inspiration, the discoverer clear leader and the
development driller iii
* Transocean ltd. Agrees to acquire transocean partners llc
* Transaction is expected to generally be non-taxable to
transocean partners common unitholders
* Transocean partners' minimum quarterly distribution of
$0.3625 per unit for q3 of 2016 is expected to be paid in q4 of
2016
* Transocean has already committed to voting its
approximately 21.3 million common units in favor of merger
