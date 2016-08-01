Aug 1 Tesla Motors Inc :
* Tesla and SolarCity to combine
* Expect to achieve cost synergies of $150 million in the
first full year after closing
* All-stock transaction with equity value of $2.6 billion
based on 5-day volume-weighted average price of Tesla shares as
of July 29, 2016
* SolarCity stockholders will receive 0.110 Tesla common
shares per SolarCity share, valuing SolarCity common stock at
$25.37 per share
* Expect the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of
2016
* Independent members of the Tesla and SolarCity boards of
directors approved this transaction
* SolarCity is allowed to solicit alternative proposals
during "go-shop" period
Source text - bit.ly/2arIiT8
