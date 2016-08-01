Aug 1 Tesla Motors Inc :

* Tesla and SolarCity to combine

* Expect to achieve cost synergies of $150 million in the first full year after closing

* All-stock transaction with equity value of $2.6 billion based on 5-day volume-weighted average price of Tesla shares as of July 29, 2016

* SolarCity stockholders will receive 0.110 Tesla common shares per SolarCity share, valuing SolarCity common stock at $25.37 per share

* Expect the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2016

* Independent members of the Tesla and SolarCity boards of directors approved this transaction

* SolarCity is allowed to solicit alternative proposals during "go-shop" period