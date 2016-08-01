Aug 1 Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Company withdraws its 2016 financial guidance

* Company announces interruption in supply of Auryxia(ferric citrate)

* Supply interruption does not affect safety profile of currently available Auryxia

* Expects to make Auryxia available to patients when supply of Auryxia is back to adequate levels

* Total revenues for quarter ended June 30, 2016 were about $9.3 million, compared with $2.5 million last year

* Supply of Auryxia is expected to be back to adequate levels during Q4 of 2016

* Expects to file a supplemental new drug application (SNDA) with FDA late in Q3 of 2016

* Determined supply interruption is going to occur due to production-related issue in converting API to finished product at contract manufacturer

* Current inventories of Auryxia are not sufficient to ensure uninterrupted patient access to this medicine

* Issue resulted in variable production yields of finished drug product and company has exhausted its reserve of finished drug product

* Working with its existing manufacturer to resolve production-related issue and rebuild adequate supply

* "We believe we are well positioned financially to manage through this interruption in supply of Auryxia"

* Net loss for quarter ended June 30, 2016 was $44.7 million, or $0.42 per share