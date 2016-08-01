Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Aug 1 Broadsoft Inc
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.49
* Quarterly GAAP loss per share $0.10
* Quarterly total revenue increased 27 percent year-over-year to $81.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $79.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.95 to $2.15
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $332 million to $340 million
* For Q3 of 2016, expects to achieve earnings on a non-GAAP basis of $0.26 to $0.41 per diluted common share
* For Q3 of 2016, Broadsoft anticipates revenue of $78 to $83 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $84.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.03, revenue view $337.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 Fredrik Lundberg, one of Sweden's most powerful tycoons, and former finance minister Anders Borg have been questioned by prosecutors as suspects in a bribery probe.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.