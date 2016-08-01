BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
Aug 1 Winthrop Realty Trust Inc
* Annouces sale of mentor building in Chicago, Illinois which was held by a venture in which Winthrop holds a 49.9 percent interest
* Winthrop received an aggregate of about $6.35 million from loan repayment and its equity investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010