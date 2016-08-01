BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Aug 1 Old Second Bancorp Inc :
* Deal includes approximately $82 million of deposits and approximately $238 million of loans
* Co's banking subsidiary, old second national bank has agreed to acquire Chicago branch of Talmer Bank and trust - SEC filing Source text: bit.ly/2ac05i1 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 The largest shareholder in Oi SA will oppose any alternate reorganization plan that does not come from within the debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier, which is struggling to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
