BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
Aug 1 Dex Media Inc :
* Dex Media completes financial restructuring, emerges from Chapter 11
* Dex Media is now a privately-owned company and its shares are no longer available for trading on a public exchange
* Former lenders who were members of steering committee of ad hoc group of company's lenders, will own 100 percent of equity of reorganized Dex Media
* Company's unsecured noteholders received $5 million cash payment, warrants to buy up to 10 percent of reorganized company's equity
* Options to buy up to 10 percent of reorganized company's equity in exchange for approximately $300 million in claims Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010