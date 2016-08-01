BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
Aug 1 General Electric Co :
* GE details plans for new Boston headquarters campus
* First phase of construction includes "preservation and rehabilitation" of existing brick buildings, to begin in 4th quarter of 2016
* Second phase of construction will begin in 1st quarter of 2017 with occupancy of new building anticipated later in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010