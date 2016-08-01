Aug 1 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc :

* "Expect mysimba to contribute to group's revenue in next few years"

* Unit, Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi S.A. executed commercialization and distributorship agreement for mysimba

* Rovi expects to begin marketing mysimba by year-end 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)