Aug 1 Genesis Healthcare Inc :

* On July 29, 2016, co and certain of its units entered into four-year term loan agreement with HCRI Tucson Properties - SEC filing

* New term loan agreement matures on July 29, 2020

* New term loan agreement provides for term loans in the aggregate principal amount of $120.0 million

* Net proceeds of new term loan used to repay all outstanding term loans and obligations of co and its units under prior term loan