Aug 1 Comstock Resources Inc :

* Q2 earnings per share $0.41; Q2 loss per share $4.05 excluding items; Q2 oil and gas sales $40.7 million versus $77.3 million

* At current oil prices, operating cash flow not sufficient to cover fixed debt service costs; capex funded with asset sales or cash

* Sees oil production in 2016 will be about 3,800-4,100 bpd and its natural gas production will average 130-145 mmcf per day

* Produced 13.5 bcf of natural gas and 355,000 barrels of oil or 15.6 bcfe in Q2

* Oil and gas production in 2017 would continue to decline from 2016 to 2,800-3,100 bpd and 90 to 100 mmcf of natural gas per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: