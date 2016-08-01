Aug 1 All for One Steeb AG :

* 9-month turnover: 199.9 million euros ($223.37 million) (+ 11 pct yoy) / EBIT: 14.6 million euros (+ 1 pct yoy) / result after tax: 9.6 million euros (+ 8 pct yoy)

* Confirms annual forecast for 2015/16, sales of between 255 million and 265 million euros and an EBIT between 17.5 million and 19.5 million euros