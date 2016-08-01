Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 1 All for One Steeb AG :
* 9-month turnover: 199.9 million euros ($223.37 million) (+ 11 pct yoy) / EBIT: 14.6 million euros (+ 1 pct yoy) / result after tax: 9.6 million euros (+ 8 pct yoy)
* Confirms annual forecast for 2015/16, sales of between 255 million and 265 million euros and an EBIT between 17.5 million and 19.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)