Aug 1 Mts Systems Corp

* After giving effect to amendment, revolving commitment under senior secured credit facility is $120 million

* On July 29, 2016, MTS Systems Corporation entered into an amendment to its credit agreement dated as of July 5, 2016 - sec filing

* Credit agreement was amended to increase revolving commitment by $20 million