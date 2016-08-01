BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
Aug 1 Sherwin-Williams Co
* Sherwin-Williams Co - Entered into certain amendment no. 3 to credit agreement - SEC Filing
* Sherwin-Williams Co says purpose of amendment to increase revolving letter of credit by $50 million up to an aggregate availability of $200 million Source - bit.ly/2aHiQcv Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010