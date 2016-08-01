BRIEF-Skyfii signs contract with Aliansce Shopping Centre Group
* Asx alert-Skyfii signs new major shopping centre contract-skf.ax
Aug 1 Affine RE SA :
* Signs a purchase agreement with Nacarat for the acquisition of an office building in Lille-Euratechnologies
* Transaction amounts at 11.0 million euros ($12.29 million) (transfer taxes included), with a price adjustment depending on the occupancy upon completion Source text: bit.ly/2aLYiyh Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8950 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Asx alert-Skyfii signs new major shopping centre contract-skf.ax
SYDNEY, Jan 30 Canadian diary company Saputo Inc said on Monday it will make an all-cash takeover offer for the 12 percent of Warrnambool Cheese and Butter it does not already own, valuing the company at A$682 million ($515 million).
* Offer could value QBE at A$20 bln - Handelsblatt (Recasts, updates with Reuters source)