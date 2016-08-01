BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
Aug 1 (Reuters) -
* Citic to broaden health care business in China with Itochu, CP Group - Nikkei
* Citic chairman Chang Zhenming, Itochu President Masahiro Okafuji, Charoen Pokphand Group Chairman Dhanin Chearavanont will meet in August to work out details - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2amqoPS) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010