Aug 1 (Reuters) -

* Citic to broaden health care business in China with Itochu, CP Group - Nikkei

* Citic chairman Chang Zhenming, Itochu President Masahiro Okafuji, Charoen Pokphand Group Chairman Dhanin Chearavanont will meet in August to work out details - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2amqoPS)