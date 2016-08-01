BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
Aug 1 (Reuters) -
* Lamar Advertising Co says commencement of exchange offer for 5 3/4 pct senior notes due 2026
* Lamar Advertising Co says pursuant to terms of exchange offer, Lamar Media will accept for exchange any and all original notes validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on August 26, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010