Aug 1 (Reuters) -

* Nippon Express will work with Alibaba Group Holding to ship Japanese goods to China for around 30% less than current prevailing rates - Nikkei

* Nippon Express to transport goods from companies doing business on Alibaba's Tmall.Com platform to China, while an Alibaba affiliate will handle home delivery - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2aGBzFH) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )