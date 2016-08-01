BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
Aug 1 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Rebecca Taub, M.D reports 10.38 pct stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals as of July 22, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/2auxhO2 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010