Aug 1 Tsakos Energy Navigation

* Growth program has commenced with deliveries of VLCC "Ulysses" and Aframax "Elias Tsakos" in June

* This month, 2 additional vessels will join fleet and enter charter operations, Aframax "T. Zafeiras" and LR1 product tanker "Sunray"