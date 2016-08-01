BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
Aug 1 Tsakos Energy Navigation
* Growth program has commenced with deliveries of VLCC "Ulysses" and Aframax "Elias Tsakos" in June
* This month, 2 additional vessels will join fleet and enter charter operations, Aframax "T. Zafeiras" and LR1 product tanker "Sunray" Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010