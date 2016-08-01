BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
Aug 1 Alere Inc :
* Alere opens new diagnostics manufacturing facility in India
* Manesar facility will initially produce approximately 150 million rapid diagnostic tests annually
* Manesar facility will have capacity to double production to more than 300 million tests over time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010