Aug 1 Seventy Seven Energy Inc

* Seventy Seven Energy Inc. emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy

* Seventy Seven Energy Inc. says "emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy"

* Pre-Packaged bankruptcy process successfully completed with $1.1 billion of existing debt converted into new common equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)