BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
Aug 1 Fluor Corp :
* Fluor Corp says booked $501 million contract value into backlog in Q2 of 2016
* Project will expand bauxite production from 14.5 million to 18.5 million tons per year and is company's first of a planned three-phase expansion
* Fluor awarded bauxite expansion project in Guinea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010