* Vaalco energy announces acquisition of additional working interest in the etame marin permit offshore gabon

* Signed a purchase and sale agreement to acquire an additional 3.23% participating interest in Etame marin permit

* Intends to fund acquisition with additional $5 million loan capacity available under new term loan agreement