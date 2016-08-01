Aug 1 Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc

* As part of restructuring, on july 27, initiated workforce reduction plan affecting approximately 38% of employees

* Says as a result of actions, expect to generate annualized expense savings of about $2.1- $2.4 million

* Currently expects to record aggregate charges of about $0.6 million - $0.8 million, expected to be recorded during q3