BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
Aug 1 Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc
* As part of restructuring, on july 27, initiated workforce reduction plan affecting approximately 38% of employees
* Says as a result of actions, expect to generate annualized expense savings of about $2.1- $2.4 million
* Currently expects to record aggregate charges of about $0.6 million - $0.8 million, expected to be recorded during q3 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2an6AvS) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010