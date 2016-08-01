Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Aug 1 Salesforce.Com Inc
* Quip will be a wholly owned subsidiary of company
* Agreed to assume stock options and other equity awards of quip
* Entered into an agreement and plan of reorganization to acquire quip
* Deal for approximately $582 million
* If deal is consummated, expects to issue between about 6.5 million and 8 million shares of co for all of outstanding shares of quip capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 Fredrik Lundberg, one of Sweden's most powerful tycoons, and former finance minister Anders Borg have been questioned by prosecutors as suspects in a bribery probe.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.