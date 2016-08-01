BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
Aug 1 Mgm Growth Properties Llc
* Says amendment provides that the initial rent under the master lease will be increased by $100 million - sec filing
* Mgp lessor, llc, delaware limited liability co ,unit of co entered first amendment to master lease agreement, dated april 25
* Mgm growth properties llc says as a result, the base rent under the master lease will be $585 million and the percentage rent will be $65 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010