BRIEF-Skyfii signs contract with Aliansce Shopping Centre Group
* Asx alert-Skyfii signs new major shopping centre contract-skf.ax
Aug 1 CRCAM Atlantique Vendee SC :
* H1 net banking income 242.5 million euros ($270.95 million) versus 234.0 million euros year ago
* H1 gross operating income 120.4 million euros versus 111.0 million euros year ago
* H1 net income group share 85.0 million euros versus 66.8 million euros year ago
* The cost of risk amounted to 7.6 million, down 7 million euros Source text: bit.ly/2aqjHNX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8950 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SYDNEY, Jan 30 Canadian diary company Saputo Inc said on Monday it will make an all-cash takeover offer for the 12 percent of Warrnambool Cheese and Butter it does not already own, valuing the company at A$682 million ($515 million).
* Offer could value QBE at A$20 bln - Handelsblatt (Recasts, updates with Reuters source)