BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Aug 1 Battery Ventures :
* Battery Ventures acquires Bluepoint Solutions, merges company with Alogent; terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 The largest shareholder in Oi SA will oppose any alternate reorganization plan that does not come from within the debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier, which is struggling to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: