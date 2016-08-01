Aug 1 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc

* Says on July 27, 2016, Co entered into an amended and restated credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank

* Amended credit agreement provides for the extension of credit in an aggregate principal amount of up to US$700 million

* Revolving credit facility and the term loan facility are scheduled to mature on July 27, 2021

* Says amended credit agreement amends and restates the company's credit agreement dated as of March 28, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)