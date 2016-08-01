BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
Aug 1 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc
* Says on July 27, 2016, Co entered into an amended and restated credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank
* Amended credit agreement provides for the extension of credit in an aggregate principal amount of up to US$700 million
* Revolving credit facility and the term loan facility are scheduled to mature on July 27, 2021
* Says amended credit agreement amends and restates the company's credit agreement dated as of March 28, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010