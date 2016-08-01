Aug 1 Seacor Holdings Inc

* Seacor holdings announces results for its second quarter and six months ended june 30, 2016

* Qtrly operating revenues $197 million versus $281.6 million

* For quarter ended june 30, 2016, net loss attributable to seacor holdings inc. Was $55.2 million or $3.26 per diluted share