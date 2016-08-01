BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
Aug 1 Sykes Enterprises Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.22
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.467 billion to $1.48 billion
* Sees q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.46 to $0.50
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $336.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.86, revenue view $1.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenues of $364.4 million increased $56.9 million, or 18.5%, from $307.5 million in the comparable quarter last year
* On a non-gaap basis, second quarter 2016 diluted earnings per share were unchanged at $0.36 on a comparable basis
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share about $1.39 to $1.45
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.80 to $1.86
* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share about $0.37 to $0.41
* Sees q3 2016 revenue $385 million to $393 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $362.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010