BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
Aug 1 Elizabeth Arden
* On july 26, 2016, co, certain foreign subsidiaries entered into amendment of existing credit facility with syndicate of banks
* Amended credit facility now provides for canadian senior secured revolving credit sub-facility in aggregate amount of up to us$15 million
* Amended credit facility provides for european senior secured revolving credit sub-facility in amount of up to $100 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2an9qAX) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010