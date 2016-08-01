BRIEF-Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory receives take-over offer from Saputo
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
Aug 1 Patrick Industries
* On july 26, entered into a second amendment to its current five-year $300.0 million senior secured credit facility
* Second amendment expands 2015 credit facility to $360.0 million by expanding revolving credit line from $225.0 million to $269.4 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2an9d0z) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 30 Warrnambool Cheese And Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd :
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010