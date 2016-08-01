Aug 1 Freightcar America Inc

* Freightcar america, inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Freightcar america inc q2 shr loss $0.04

* Targeted cost reduction plan expected to reduce annual operating costs by approximately $5.0 million

* Freightcar america inc q2 revenue $126.2 mln vs $235.6 mln

* Freightcar america inc q2 rev view $163.4 mln -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s

* Freightcar america inc q2 shr view $0.43 -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s

* Freightcar america inc - qtrly revenue of $126.2 mln on deliveries of 1,372 units

* Freightcar america inc says cutting salaried workforce by 15 pct

* Freightcar america inc - over next 12 months, company expects to reduce its annual operating costs by approximately $5 mln

* Freightcar america inc - delivered 1,372 railcars in q2 of 2016 compared to 2,611 railcars

* Freightcar america inc says to close johnstown administrative office

* Freightcar america inc qtrly diversified backlog totaling 6,207 railcars valued at $612 mln

* Freightcar america inc says cost reduction actions are currently underway and are expected to be completed by middle of 2017

* Freightcar america inc - company expects to incur approximately $1.5 mln of costs in q3 of 2016 as a result of cost reduction plan

* Freightcar america inc - diversified backlog totaling 6,207 railcars valued at $612 mln at qtr end

* Freightcar america inc -full year 2016 deliveries now expected to be between 5,600 and 6,100 railcars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)