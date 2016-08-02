MEDIA-RBS to pay about 340 mln pounds in bonuses as posts ninth successive loss- Sky News
LONDON, Feb 4 -- Source link: http://news.sky.com/story/rbs-to-pay-163340m-bonus-pot-as-it-posts-ninth-successive-loss-10755536
Aug 2 OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :
* Net profit of 43 million Swiss francs ($44.47 million) for first half of 2016, down 50.6 pct
* EBIT for Q2 2016 stood at 36 million francs, correlating to a margin of 6.2 pct (Q2 2015: 81 million francs, 11.7 pct)
* Full-Year guidance for 2016 confirmed
* Group orders for Q2 decreased year-on-year by 7.0 pct to 594 million francs and sales by 16.3 pct to 577 million francs
* For first half of 2016, order intake decreased by 11.3 pct to 1,181 million francs, while sales reduced by 15.3 pct to 1,169 francs million year-on-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9670 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 4 -- Source link: http://news.sky.com/story/rbs-to-pay-163340m-bonus-pot-as-it-posts-ninth-successive-loss-10755536
LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's auction to secure back-up electricity generating capacity for the winter of 2017/18 ended with a very low price on Friday but appeared to throw a lifeline to the big Eggborough coal-fired plant which is due to close next month.
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters LPC) - Octagon Credit Investors issued a new Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) with one of the lowest senior spreads seen on a US fund in more than three years as liability costs move lower to counter a repricing wave in the US leveraged loan market and keep CLO issuance on track.