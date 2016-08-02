Aug 2 OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :

* Net profit of 43 million Swiss francs ($44.47 million) for first half of 2016, down 50.6 pct

* EBIT for Q2 2016 stood at 36 million francs, correlating to a margin of 6.2 pct (Q2 2015: 81 million francs, 11.7 pct)

* Full-Year guidance for 2016 confirmed

* Group orders for Q2 decreased year-on-year by 7.0 pct to 594 million francs and sales by 16.3 pct to 577 million francs

* For first half of 2016, order intake decreased by 11.3 pct to 1,181 million francs, while sales reduced by 15.3 pct to 1,169 francs million year-on-year ($1 = 0.9670 Swiss francs)