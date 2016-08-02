UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 2 Matse Holding publ AB :
* Mat.se development of sales of consumer goods in July 2016
* Sales in July amounted to 10.8 million Swedish crowns ($1.26 million) versus 7.9 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5850 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources