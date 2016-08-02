MEDIA-RBS to pay about 340 mln pounds in bonuses as posts ninth successive loss- Sky News
LONDON, Feb 4 -- Source link: http://news.sky.com/story/rbs-to-pay-163340m-bonus-pot-as-it-posts-ninth-successive-loss-10755536
Aug 2 Baloise Holding AG :
* Completion of share buy-back programme
* Share buy-back programme returned 113.83 million Swiss francs ($117.70 million) to shareholders
* In course of share buy-back programme, Baloise Holding has acquired 1,000,000 registered shares at an average price of 113.83 francs on a second trading line on Six Swiss Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9671 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's auction to secure back-up electricity generating capacity for the winter of 2017/18 ended with a very low price on Friday but appeared to throw a lifeline to the big Eggborough coal-fired plant which is due to close next month.
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters LPC) - Octagon Credit Investors issued a new Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) with one of the lowest senior spreads seen on a US fund in more than three years as liability costs move lower to counter a repricing wave in the US leveraged loan market and keep CLO issuance on track.