Aug 2 Hofseth Biocare ASA :

* US patent office has issued a Notice of Allowance on one of HBC's key licensed-in salmon oil patent applications

* Grant of this patent will allow HBC to bolster its marketing for improved heart health with a unique and proprietary mechanism of action now with patent protection in largest nutraceutical market in world

* Trial shows that even small doses of ProGo will stimulate energy and vitality in normal individuals

