Aug 2 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik AG :

* In H1 posted a 1.1 million euros rise in sales to 70.1 million euros ($78.36 million) compared to the same period in prior year (+ 2 pct)

* Compared to 2015, more or less constant sales of 140 million euros are expected for 2016

* Sees FY 2016 profit to decline to around 1.80 euros per share due to absence of positive one-off effects