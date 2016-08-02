Aug 2 Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA :

* H1 group earnings per share fell by 0.53 euro, or 37 pct, year on year to 0.89 euro

* H1 EBITDA 13.2 million euros ($14.8 million) versus 16.3 million euros a year ago

* H1 net income of 4.7 million euros versus of 7.4 million euros year ago

* For H1 posted a 1.1 million euros rise in sales to 70.1 million euros compared to the same period in the prior year (+ 2 pct)

* Compared to 2015, more or less constant sales of 140 million euros are expected for 2016

* For 2016, profit is likely to decline to around 1.80 euro per share due to the absence of positive one-off effects