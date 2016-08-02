Aug 2 Cenit AG :

* H1 sales revenues of 61.424 million euros (prior year: 59.183 million euros /3.8 pct)

* H1 EBIT of 4.677 million euros (prior year: 4.864 million euros/-3.8 pct)

* For current year, Cenit Group is still anticipating a sales growth by 5 pct. On the whole, Cenit is anticipating a high single-digit rise in earnings (EBIT)