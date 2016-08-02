Aug 2 A.G.Barr Plc

* Impact of weaker sterling will not have a significant impact in 2016

* Anticipated input costs will increase in 2017, providing management time to adjust plans accordingly.

* In six month period UK soft drinks market performance has been challenging

* We anticipate revenue in 6 mths to June 30 of 125 mln stg, down 2.9 pct year on year on a like for like basis.