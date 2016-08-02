Aug 2 Polymetal International Plc :

* Announces the completion of the acquisition of Orion Minerals LLP, the holding company for the Komarovskoye Gold Deposit in Kazakhstan, from Kazzinc LTD, a subsidiary of Glencore Plc.

* Says the acquisition was completed on Aug. 1, 2016, following receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

* Incremental production is planned to start in Q4 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)