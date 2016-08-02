Aug 2 Tigenix Nv :

* Announces publication in lancet of 24-week results of phase 3 admire-cd trial investigating CX601 in treatment of complex perianal fistulas in patients with crohn's disease

* A pivotal phase 3 trial for CX601 for treatment of complex perianal fistulas is expected to start in United States in 2017

* In U.S., Tigenix intends to apply for fast track designation from U.S. Food and drug administration (FDA)